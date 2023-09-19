Is your child safe in your car?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of children are hurt in car crashes every day in the U.S. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says car crashes are the leading safety issue facing children.

More than half of all car seats inspected were not installed properly.

This is Child Passenger Safety Week, a good time to talk about this and a reminder for all parents.

Officials say only 1 in 5 parents reported seeking help to install a car seat or secure a child in a car seat.

There are three common mistakes:

The car seat is installed too loosely

Failing to use the tether when installing a forward-facing car seat with either the lower anchors or seat belts

Leaving harness straps too loose when security your child in the car seat

Child passenger safety officials say kids are also transitioned out of appropriate car seats before it’s safe to do so.

The good news is, there are plenty of resources for parents. Safe Kids Worldwide’s Ultimate Car Seat Guide online is interactive and has tips for buying and installing your child’s car seat. If you click on the “Install” icon, it gives you a step-by-step guide with photos.

Having someone help you in-person is another great option. We have experts in our area who can inspect the car seat installation and make sure your child will be safe and secure. SAFE Kids Wisconsin has a link to all of the locations in our region.

