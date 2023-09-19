InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police lights
Missing Wautoma man found dead after crash
Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Nine of these men were from the Fox Valley Area and one was from Beaver Dam.
Oshkosh Police arrest 10 men in undercover prostitution investigation

Latest News

Peters said he planned to kill his mother for about a week
Jordan Peters in court for Clintonville stabbing
American flag hangs on a wall during the De Pere school board meeting on flag policy
De Pere school board will rewrite limited flag proposal
Experts advise car seat inspections to reduce travel risks during Child Passenger Safety Week
Is your child safe in your car?
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Wisconsin leads the nation in fall-related deaths
An autopsy confirmed that a man died from a vape pen exploding. (Source: Pixabay)
More cases of nicotine poisoning in children