Fox Valley Metro Police need public’s help in locating missing driver

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro Police are looking for John Connery, a 72-year-old man from the Village of Little Chute. He was last heard from by family on Monday and believed to have left his home driving a 2014 Ford Escape SUV.

His license plate number is: ATX 9713.

Law enforcement was contacted due to Mr. Connery having an underlying health concern and he has not been heard from for an extended period of time.

It’s believed that Mr. Connery is lost and has been driving his vehicle throughout northeast Wisconsin for the past several hours.

If you have any information to assist in locating and checking the welfare of Mr. Connery, please contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920)788-7505 or your local law enforcement agency.

