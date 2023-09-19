De Pere school flag policy draws controversy

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday evening’s Unified School District of De Pere board meeting drew a packed crowd on a night that was supposed to have a vote on policy regarding displaying flags.

As initially written, the policy would’ve required the board of education to approve all flags being displayed anywhere on school property, including inside classrooms.

Superintendent Chris Thompson first introduced the policy July 17, with the goal of determining what was being displayed in schools and if it was appropriate.

That wording upset many people and ignited controversy in the De Pere community over inclusivity. Those for the original policy say flags are common denominators and while everyone may look different, everyone is American.

The problem for others was they felt the board would be taking away students’ and teachers’ freedom of expression.

Members of the board say the wording of the policy could have been better, saying they never intended to impact a student or teacher’s expression.

“What I was looking for I think was more detailed understanding of you know allowing sports flags and international flags and history flags and supporting clubs and groups like that and making sure you know that kids did feel included,” Vice President of the United School District of De Pere Chad Jeskewitz said.

The policy is now broken into two parts, approving the flags that fly outside school buildings. Those are the United States flag, the flag that represents the town where the school is located, the state flag of Wisconsin, the flag representing the school district, and flags representing the United States Military Prisoners of War - Missing in Action.

Discussion of what can be displayed within the schools and classrooms has been tabled to allow rewording.

The policy will come back at a future board meeting.

