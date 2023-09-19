Businesses affected by Pulaski fire dealing with the aftermath

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Generosity and hope rising from the ashes of a fire that destroyed two businesses and apartments in Pulaski. The two businesses affected and trying to pick up the pieces are Lacount Auctions LLC and A Kut Above Hair Salon.

What was seen in the charred debris after the fire was burned up nail polish, a charred salon chair, and police tape surrounding the scene.

Business owner Dawn-Tooley Sinaeve of A Kut Above Hair Salon felt that loss and devastation after last week’s fire.

“Little things that I can’t get back, just what do I grab what do I take we need to get out type of thing, so it was just a matter of grabbing what was closest to you and getting out of the building,” said Sinnaeve.

Dawn-Tooley Sinnaeve was inside when the fire started. She said it was traumatizing to watch six years of her life go up in flames.

“Complete loss complete devastation everything that you worked so hard for is gone so it isn’t pretty,” Sinaeve said.

Now she and her two employees are now working at another local salon until she can find a new place of her own.

“Rebuild. find a place as fast as we can we are coming on our busy season,” Sinaeve commented.

A Kut Above Hair Salon and Lacount Auctions LLC and Real Estate were gutted by the fire. The fire started when a tree fell on power lines. Lacount telling Action 2 News that they too are devastated--but trying to focus on moving forward.

“It was surreal to even see how intense the flames were, and the smoke was just black and billowing and it was white, and it was crazy,” Michelle Hall said, her family owns Lacount Auctions LLC.

Lacount Auctions says for now they will have auctions at client locations. The space in Pulaski served as their office and consignment location.

Right now, business owners say they are waiting to hear from the property owner about whether he plans to rebuild.

Both companies’ express they want to say thank you to the people of Pulaski. They are blown away by the donations and generosity they have received.

For the first time we are hearing from owners of the two businesses trying to move on after last week's devastating in Pulaski.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.