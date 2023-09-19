Adam Wainwright wins 200th to lead Cardinals to 1-0 victory over Brewers

Brewers “magic number” for NL Central remains at 7
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, applauds as he walks off the field...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, left, applauds as he walks off the field after getting Milwaukee Brewers' Josh Donaldson, right, to fly out ending the top of the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright earned his 200th win, pitching seven innings of four-hit ball in a vintage performance as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Monday night.

It was the longest outing this season for the 42-year-old Wainwright (5-11), who struck out three and walked two. He has won consecutive starts — both against first-place teams — after going 0-10 with a 10.72 ERA over his previous 11 games between June 24 and Sept. 7.

The right-hander became the 38th pitcher in NL history to reach 200 wins, and the 24th major leaguer to achieve the milestone since 2000.

Willson Contreras homered off Freddy Peralta (12-9) in the fourth. Milwaukee lost its second straight and its magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at seven. The Brewers hold a six-game lead over the Chicago Cubs with 12 to play.

