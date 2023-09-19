3 BREWLLIANT MINUTES: New uses for old coffee grounds

By Brad Spakowitz
Sep. 19, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The British Coffee Association says 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed globally every day and declares coffee the most popular drink in the world.

According to Statista.com, over 22 billion pounds of coffee was consumed worldwide between 2020 and 2021. It’s estimated coffee consumption creates 6 million metric tons of used coffee grounds and other waste every year. Coffee grounds can be composted, but mostly they end up in landfills instead.

Fortunately, some coffee achievers are working out solutions to this problem -- probably after putting in long hours at night -- and are finding new uses for your coffee leftovers.

Turning coffee grounds into roadways? I’ll take the espresso lane! Coffee grounds as a healthy alcoholic beverage? Goodbye, barista; hello, bartender!

Grab yourself a cup o’ joe or a quad long shot grande in a venti cup half-calf double-cupped salted caramel mocha latte extra hot extra foam, because Brad Spakowitz is going to talk about these new uses for old coffee grounds in 3 BREWLLIANT MINUTES.

