Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement in five counties this week

Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to monitor multiple roads in five different counties.

Here is where authorities plan to be:

Tuesday, September 19: I-43 – Manitowoc County

Wednesday, September 20: I-41 – Fond du Lac County

Friday, September 22: US 51 – Oneida County

Saturday, September 23: I-43 – Walworth County

Sunday, September 24: WIS 57 – Door County

From the air, pilots can spot drivers who are driving aggressively or speeding. They then let know ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

State Patrol says their main mission is public safety which includes enforcing traffic laws to make sure everyone reaches their destination safely. They also comment that many aerial enforcements are announced publicly to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws; not to simply or cite drivers.

