Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting into North Fond du Lac house

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people, including a teenager, are facing attempted homicide charges in connection to a shooting in North Fond du Lac where shots were fired into a home earlier this month.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 2 a.m. on September 4. When the officers arrived, they met two people outside who said they were sitting on the couch in the living room when they heard multiple pops.

According to statements in a court document, they showed the officers numerous bullet holes in the siding of the house. The victims said bullets came through the walls, close to where they were sitting. One bullet reportedly hit the TV in the living room, and another struck above the TV, which was hanging on the wall.

Court documents say one victim was hit by debris, hurting her hand. The couple’s son, who was upstairs during the shooting, wasn’t hurt.

Officers found four bullet holes in the south wall of the house and said the shooter most likely fired shots from the sidewalk or a neighbor’s yard, but they didn’t find any shell casings.

Court documents say the victims thought the shooting might be connected to 15-year-old Noah Metcalf, who recently broke up with someone who lived in the house. Metcalf was accused of trying to enter the house, driving past the house, and asking about the person he recently broke up with. According to statements in court documents, a witness told police that he heard Metcalf was planning to do something to the home.

Later that same day, officers executed a search warrant at Metcalf’s home in North Fond du Lac and he was taken into custody. According to court documents, Metcalf said he contacted a guy named “Jay,” later identified as Jaysen Fix.

Metcalf told him that people at the home were making threats against his child. Fix got upset and wanted “to go deal with them.” Fix told Metcalf that he was going to shoot up the residence and asked for directions. Metcalf said he thought Fix was joking.

Court documents said Fix was seen on a Snapchat video walking near the house, wearing a ski mask. After the shooting, Fix traveled through a church parking lot and down a few roads, ending up at Metcalf’s house.

Fix asked Metcalf to hide the gun which he did in a doll box in the closet. Statements in the court documents said Fix stayed at Metcalf’s house for around 20 minutes while listening to the police scanner and checking Facebook for information. After that, he left the house and went home.

On September 8, officers followed Fix, his girlfriend and their infant after they left a house in Eden and made their way to a home in Fond du Lac. As soon as Fix got out of the car, he was taken into custody. A search of his home yielded a 9mm handgun and ammunition.

In the criminal complaint, Fix admitted to shooting up the house and said he fired five rounds. He was upset because he believed people in the house were going to call child protective services on him. He said he just wanted to scare people in the house and claimed Metcalf told him the house would be empty.

Both Metcalf and Fix were charged with being party to the crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as well as recklessly endangering safety. Fix also faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Metcalf is due in court Tuesday for a hearing on the case, according to online court records. Fix’s next court appearance related to the case is in December. Cash bond for Fix was set at $750,000 at a previous hearing last week. Cash bond for Metcalf was set at $500,000. They both remain behind bars.

