TURNING WARMER FOR THE MID-WEEK

We’re in store for a quiet night with mainly clear skies early. Cloud cover will increase prior to sunrise Tuesday and a few foggy spots could develop as well. Temperatures will be milder compared to this morning. Lows will dip into the mid 40s north with lower 50s from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. The wind will turn to the south-southeast for Tuesday, which will draw in warmer air for the rest of the week. Tuesday’s highs will get up to around 70 degrees.

We could see a few foggy spots early Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies thereafter. A stray rain shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry. For those that see one of the brief showers, it likely won’t add up to more than a few hundredths of an inch... the same can be said for Wednesday. Temperatures will be turning warmer for the latter half of the week with inland highs around 80° from Wednesday through the start of the weekend. That’s about 10 degrees warmer than normal, but well shy of any records which are still generally in the 90s. Considering that autumn officially starts on Saturday, it looks like our summer season will end on a warm note.

We’re watching the weekend forecast closely... There’s a free concert outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, followed by the Packers home opener on Sunday. Right now it looks like any rain will stay to the west of the Fox Valley Saturday, but there will be a chance for those showers in eastern Wisconsin on Sunday. Breezy southeast winds will keep the temperatures above normal for those enjoying these events.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: S 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Some clouds late. Cool and dry. Patchy fog possible. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. A few showers SOUTH. HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Areas of early fog. Partly cloudy, warmer. Stray showers possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Areas of early fog. Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Showers possible WEST. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers... especially early. HIGH: 72 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 70

