Southeastern Wisconsin men arrested on numerous drug charges in Fond du Lac County

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men from southeastern Wisconsin are arrested in Fond du Lac County on numerous drug charges.

A Milwaukee man and a Waukesha man were arrested Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

With help from a K9 unit, Fond du Lac County deputies found what are suspected to be fentanyl-laced pills along with cocaine and marijuana.

Both men have prior drug charges, the sheriff’s office said. They are not being identified since they haven’t been formally charged in this case yet.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Crash image (generic)
Waupaca County crash leaves one person dead
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Pulling for Honor event at Appleton Airport
Pulling for Honor event at Appleton Airport

Latest News

Snacks for sale at a convenience store
Snacks may be your healthy diet’s undoing
Organizations partner for the Drive Health Project to reduce suicides in Hmong and Black...
Fox Valley organizations team up to reduce Hmong, Black suicides
Wayne Siems left his home without taking any personal possessions. A recently purchased handgun...
Man, gun missing in Winnebago County
Planned Parenthood sign
Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services Monday in Milwaukee, Madison