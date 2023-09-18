Southeastern Wisconsin men arrested on numerous drug charges in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men from southeastern Wisconsin are arrested in Fond du Lac County on numerous drug charges.

A Milwaukee man and a Waukesha man were arrested Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

With help from a K9 unit, Fond du Lac County deputies found what are suspected to be fentanyl-laced pills along with cocaine and marijuana.

Both men have prior drug charges, the sheriff’s office said. They are not being identified since they haven’t been formally charged in this case yet.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.