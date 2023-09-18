Snacks may be your healthy diet’s undoing

Not all snacks are bad.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Sep. 18, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You might be undoing your healthy meals by eating bad snacks.

This is based on a new study in the European Journal of Nutrition.

The study says 1 in 4 people may undo the benefits of a healthy diet because they eat bad snacks.

Researchers analyzed the snacking habits of 854 people. Over 25% of the participants reported they eat healthy main meals and snack on highly processed food and sugary treats.

Eating those types of snacks was linked to a higher body mass index (BMI) and other weight-related issues which increase the risk for stroke, heart disease, and obesity.

Not all snacking is unhealthy. Participants who frequently ate nuts, fresh fruit, and other high-quality snacks were more likely to have a healthy weight compared with non-snackers or those who chose unhealthy foods.

When the snacks are eaten is just as important. Snacking after 9 o’clock at night was associated with eating calorie-dense foods high in fat and sugar, the study found.

Some food for thought as you pack snacks for school or work.

