Skid steer stolen twice in two counties

The skid steer was stolen from Outagamie County, found in Shawano County, then stolen again
Outagamie and Shawano county authorities are trying to recover a skid steer that was stolen,...
Outagamie and Shawano county authorities are trying to recover a skid steer that was stolen, found, then stolen again(Shawano County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Sep. 18, 2023
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a stolen piece of heavy equipment that was stolen before.

A skid steer that was stolen from Outagamie County was found in Shawano County’s town of Waukechon.

In the process of removing it, the skid steer became stuck. The owner of the skid steer made arrangements to get it out the next morning, and it was gone again.

Anyone with information about the skid steer can call Deputy Gianonni by email. Refer to case #S23-10309. The owner is offering a reward.

