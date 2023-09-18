Report: Wisconsin leads country in fall-related deaths for people 65+

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.

The report released earlier this month shows that Wisconsin leads the country in fall-related deaths for people 65 and older at a rate of 176 deaths per 100,000 people. The actual number of deaths: 1,635.

For non-lethal falls, more than a quarter of the state’s residents 65 or older reported a fall. This data is compiled from 2021 research but provides a warning for older adults.

In the video above, we are joined by Amy Staniforth, a prevention specialist with Brown County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center.

