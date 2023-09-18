QUIET WEATHER TO START THE WORK WEEK...

A north wind blowing off of Lake Superior pushed lake-enhanced clouds into northeast Wisconsin this morning. However, an incoming area of high pressure will gradually give the Fox Valley and east central Wisconsin a mostly sunny sky by the end of the afternoon. We’ll all have fair skies as we head towards this evening.

Meanwhile, temperatures are on the mild side. Our afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 60s in the Northwoods and by the lakeshore. We’ll be in the upper-half of the 60s in the Fox Valley.

The wind will turn to the south-southeast into tomorrow, which will draw in warmer weather for the rest of the week. Tuesday’s highs will reach the lower 70s, with inland highs around 80 degrees from Wednesday and beyond. High temperatures late this week will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal. Considering that autumn officially starts on Saturday, it looks like our summer season will end on a warm note.

We’re watching the weekend forecast closely... There’s a free concert outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, followed by the Packers home opener on Sunday. Right now it looks like any rain will stay to the west of the Fox Valley. Breezy southeast winds will keep the temperatures above normal for those enjoying these events.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, with more clouds NORTHEAST. A mild day. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Some clouds late. Cool and dry. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. A few showers SOUTH at night? HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Areas of early fog. Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Areas of early fog. Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm breezes. Maybe a shower WEST? HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Breezy. Late rain WEST of the Valley. HIGH: 75

