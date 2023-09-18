QUIET WEATHER TO START THE WORK WEEK...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A quiet start to the workweek topping out in the mid 60s
By Steve Beylon
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A north wind blowing off of Lake Superior pushed lake-enhanced clouds into northeast Wisconsin this morning. However, an incoming area of high pressure will gradually give the Fox Valley and east central Wisconsin a mostly sunny sky by the end of the afternoon. We’ll all have fair skies as we head towards this evening.

Meanwhile, temperatures are on the mild side. Our afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 60s in the Northwoods and by the lakeshore. We’ll be in the upper-half of the 60s in the Fox Valley.

The wind will turn to the south-southeast into tomorrow, which will draw in warmer weather for the rest of the week. Tuesday’s highs will reach the lower 70s, with inland highs around 80 degrees from Wednesday and beyond. High temperatures late this week will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal. Considering that autumn officially starts on Saturday, it looks like our summer season will end on a warm note.

We’re watching the weekend forecast closely... There’s a free concert outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, followed by the Packers home opener on Sunday. Right now it looks like any rain will stay to the west of the Fox Valley. Breezy southeast winds will keep the temperatures above normal for those enjoying these events.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SE/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, with more clouds NORTHEAST. A mild day. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: A fair evening. Some clouds late. Cool and dry. LOW: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. A few showers SOUTH at night? HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Areas of early fog. Partly cloudy. Chance of thundershowers at NIGHT. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Areas of early fog. Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm breezes. Maybe a shower WEST? HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Filtered sun and clouds. Breezy. Late rain WEST of the Valley. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Crash image (generic)
Waupaca County crash leaves one person dead
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
An Appleton firefighter is among thousands gearing up for the Fox Cities Marathon on Sunday but...
Appleton firefighter breaks world record while raising money for veteran cancer screenings

Latest News

First Alert Weather
QUIET WEATHER TO START THE WORK WEEK...
A quiet start to the workweek topping out in the mid 60s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Below normal now, warmer than normal later this week
Highs below normal in the mid 60s but we'll be above normal by week's end
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fog north, and another cool day
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLY COOL MONDAY... WARMER BY MID-WEEK