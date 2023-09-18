Planned Parenthood resumes abortions in Madison, Milwaukee after more than a year

The decision is based on a judge's ruling that Wisconsin's 1849 law does not apply to consensual abortions
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Planned Parenthood resumed offering abortion services in Wisconsin on Monday after halting them for more than a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Providers across the state stopped offering abortions following the June 2022 decision, fearing enforcement of an 1849 state law that appears to ban the procedure but had previously been nullified by the 1973 Roe ruling. A judge ruled last month that the 144-year-old law actually didn’t apply to medical abortions.

In light of the ruling, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin was again offering abortions at clinics in Madison and Milwaukee on Monday. The group did not say how many abortions it expected to perform but said appointments at its Milwaukee clinic on Monday were completely filled within 24 hours of announcing that services would resume.

The lawsuit challenging the 1849 law was brought by Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general and is expected to end up in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which flipped to liberal control last month.

Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, praised the resumption of abortion services. Meanwhile, anti-abortion rights groups in the state condemned the move and promised to continue fighting in court for the procedure to be outlawed.

