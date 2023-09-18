Packers, Brewers, Bucks team up to honor veterans with Honor Flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks have once again teamed up to sponsor three groups of local veterans on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, which takes off Saturday, October 7.

The 71st mission, properly named the “Flight of Champions”. Each pro sports team throughout Wisconsin is sponsoring one group to attend the honor flight. One group will depart from Austin Straubel International Airport.

Simultaneously, two more groups will depart from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The flight will honor 221 World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans throughout northeast, southeast and east central Wisconsin.

As they will touchdown in Washington D.C. and tour multiple monuments honoring war veterans and heroes. Green Bay Veteran Dennis Oberer served for the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He took part in last year’s honor flight.

Oberer has been to Washington D.C. plenty of times before but says this trip he took with the honor flight was the most meaningful.

“The most meaningful for me was…there was a World War II veteran in a wheelchair, and he was thanking me for my service. That was tough. Got through it but that was the hardest part of it all because there’s not many World War II veterans left,” said Oberer.

Oberer says many Vietnam Veterans who attended the previous Honor Flight who had not been to the memorial were very emotional.

He says for some veterans it helped their PTSD and recommended that any veteran struggling with this to sign up for a future Honor Flight.

