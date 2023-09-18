Oshkosh Police arrest 10 men in undercover prostitution investigation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police announced the arrest of 10 men on Monday. The arrests were made last week during an undercover prostitution investigation on the north side of Oshkosh, police said in a news release.

The men ranged in age from 27 to 53 years old and were arrested for Pandering. Nine of these men were from the Fox Valley Area and one was from Beaver Dam.

Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with detectives and patrol officers, conducted the investigation.

Police ask the public to be aware of possible human trafficking in their community.

Some signs/things that may be associated with human trafficking involving a business are: long working hours, proximity of residence to business, lack of personal belongings in the home, large amounts of cash and only male customers.

For a variety of reasons, it can be very hard for human trafficking victims to get out of these situations. Police said the department partners with local non-profit organizations so that resources can be quickly provided to victims.

Oshkosh Police didn’t provide any other specifics about the investigation in Monday’s news release.

