Oshkosh Police arrest 10 men in undercover prostitution investigation

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police announced the arrest of 10 men on Monday. The arrests were made last week during an undercover prostitution investigation on the north side of Oshkosh, police said in a news release.

The men ranged in age from 27 to 53 years old and were arrested for Pandering. Nine of these men were from the Fox Valley Area and one was from Beaver Dam.

Oshkosh Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with detectives and patrol officers, conducted the investigation.

Police ask the public to be aware of possible human trafficking in their community.

Some signs/things that may be associated with human trafficking involving a business are: long working hours, proximity of residence to business, lack of personal belongings in the home, large amounts of cash and only male customers.

For a variety of reasons, it can be very hard for human trafficking victims to get out of these situations. Police said the department partners with local non-profit organizations so that resources can be quickly provided to victims.

Oshkosh Police didn’t provide any other specifics about the investigation in Monday’s news release.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Crash image (generic)
Waupaca County crash leaves one person dead
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Pulling for Honor event at Appleton Airport
Pulling for Honor event at Appleton Airport

Latest News

lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
Organizations partner for the Drive Health Project to reduce suicides in Hmong and Black...
Fox Valley organizations team up to reduce Hmong, Black suicides
crisis hotline call center
Breaking down barriers to reduce suicide deaths
(FILE)
Don’t put kids on a low-carb diet, pediatricians say