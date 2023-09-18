Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - An Ohio man arrested with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc County two years ago avoided prison time and was sentenced to two years on probation.

As we reported in 2021, a homeowner in Eaton reported finding a pickup truck in his driveway, stuck in the snow, at 2:26 in the morning, and the driver ran away. When deputies located the driver, he was with a 12-year-old girl from Valders.

Matthew Dice, now 25, of Uniontown, Ohio, was initially charged with felony child enticement for sexual contact, but the charge was dismissed with a no-contest plea on charges of criminal trespassing and attempting to interfere with child custody.

Police say Dice met the girl online through a video game. He thought she was a 20-year-old woman, and drove to Manitowoc County with the intention of bringing her back to Ohio with him.

His lawyer asked to have Dice’s record expunged when he finishes his sentence, but the judge said no.

Dice will be allowed to serve his probation in Ohio.

For the next two years, he can’t have access to social media without an agent’s approval and has to stay occupied with full-time work or school.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.