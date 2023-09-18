Northeast Wisconsin products up for “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2023″
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers have a chance to dominate the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced 115 products for the 8th year of the competition. Thirty of them are made in our corner of Wisconsin.
People are asked to vote until next Tuesday to narrow the list, then the top 16 vote-getters will be placed in a weekly, bracket-style competition.
The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin in 2023 will be declared in Madison on Oct. 19.
CLICK HERE to see all of the nominees and vote
Manufacturers in Northeast Wisconsin won the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” 4 of the last 7 years: Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck (2022), Broadwind Heavy Fabrication 140-ton Navy crane (2021), Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe sea salt caramel pecan kringle (2018) and Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (2017).
This year’s nominees from Northeast Wisconsin are:
- Screw press separator by Al-Ins Enterprises, Fond du Lac
- All American canner by All American 1930, Manitowoc
- Ammunition and brass casings by Ammo Inc., Manitowoc
- Ariens 90th anniversary limited-edition Sno-Thro by Ariensco, Brillion
- Skee-Ball by Bay Tek Entertainment, Pulaski
- Benshot Propeller Glass by Benshot, Appleton
- Cheese box by Dufeck Manufacturing, Denmark
- Gourmet popcorn by Faris Gourmet Popcorn, Fond du Lac
- Curb Shark by Fluid System Components, De Pere
- Beer tap handles by Hankscraft AJS, Random Lake
- HCC/HPC-100 cream cheese and process cheese filling line by Hart Design & Manufacturing, Green Bay
- CB25SD forklift by Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp., De Pere
- Gator XUV 835R Signature Edition by John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon
- Sway lounge seating by KI, Green Bay
- Jolly Good Soda by Krier Foods, Random Lake
- Variable width mobile boat hoists by Marine Travelift Inc., Sturgeon Bay
- Ecomax Cool by NPS Holdings, Green Bay
- Applewood smoked bacon by Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg
- Smokey Woods by Omnia Wood Products, Crivitz
- Bevi bottle-less water dispensers by Plexus Corp., Appleton
- Rack’N Pak Recycle Bagging System by Polywrap Recycling, Sheboygan
- Primary pallets by Primary Products, Brillion
- Autonomous mowers by RC Mowers, Suamico
- Boots and shoes by Russell Moccasin Co., Berlin
- SAS Extreme Auto Processor by SAS Forks, Luxemburg
- Dauntless maple syrup evaporator by Smoky Lake Maple Products, Hilbert
- Mushroom gin by Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery, Oshkosh
- Desert Storm-edition chair by Vyper Industrial, Green Bay
- Waupaca Soy Candle by Wanderlust Scents, Waupaca
- 12″ cast iron backhoe bucket attachment by Waupaca Foundry, Marinette
The annual online competition seeks to promote Wisconsin-made products to a wider audience.
“Not only do these companies make products that are used all over the world -- and even in outer space -- they provide rewarding careers and support their local communities,” WMC Vice President of Communications & Marketing Nick Novak said.
Individuals can vote once per day per device. Voting to choose the 16 finalists ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
