Northeast Wisconsin products up for “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2023″

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers have a chance to dominate the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group announced 115 products for the 8th year of the competition. Thirty of them are made in our corner of Wisconsin.

People are asked to vote until next Tuesday to narrow the list, then the top 16 vote-getters will be placed in a weekly, bracket-style competition.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin in 2023 will be declared in Madison on Oct. 19.

Manufacturers in Northeast Wisconsin won the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” 4 of the last 7 years: Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck (2022), Broadwind Heavy Fabrication 140-ton Navy crane (2021), Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe sea salt caramel pecan kringle (2018) and Oshkosh Defense’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (2017).

This year’s nominees from Northeast Wisconsin are:

Screw press separator by Al-Ins Enterprises, Fond du Lac

All American canner by All American 1930, Manitowoc

Ammunition and brass casings by Ammo Inc., Manitowoc

Ariens 90th anniversary limited-edition Sno-Thro by Ariensco, Brillion

Skee-Ball by Bay Tek Entertainment, Pulaski

Benshot Propeller Glass by Benshot, Appleton

Cheese box by Dufeck Manufacturing, Denmark

Gourmet popcorn by Faris Gourmet Popcorn, Fond du Lac

Curb Shark by Fluid System Components, De Pere

Beer tap handles by Hankscraft AJS, Random Lake

HCC/HPC-100 cream cheese and process cheese filling line by Hart Design & Manufacturing, Green Bay

CB25SD forklift by Infinity Machine & Engineering Corp., De Pere

Gator XUV 835R Signature Edition by John Deere Horicon Works, Horicon

Sway lounge seating by KI, Green Bay

Jolly Good Soda by Krier Foods, Random Lake

Variable width mobile boat hoists by Marine Travelift Inc., Sturgeon Bay

Ecomax Cool by NPS Holdings, Green Bay

Applewood smoked bacon by Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats, Wittenberg

Smokey Woods by Omnia Wood Products, Crivitz

Bevi bottle-less water dispensers by Plexus Corp., Appleton

Rack’N Pak Recycle Bagging System by Polywrap Recycling, Sheboygan

Primary pallets by Primary Products, Brillion

Autonomous mowers by RC Mowers, Suamico

Boots and shoes by Russell Moccasin Co., Berlin

SAS Extreme Auto Processor by SAS Forks, Luxemburg

Dauntless maple syrup evaporator by Smoky Lake Maple Products, Hilbert

Mushroom gin by Sturgeon Spirits Craft Distillery, Oshkosh

Desert Storm-edition chair by Vyper Industrial, Green Bay

Waupaca Soy Candle by Wanderlust Scents, Waupaca

12″ cast iron backhoe bucket attachment by Waupaca Foundry, Marinette

The annual online competition seeks to promote Wisconsin-made products to a wider audience.

“Not only do these companies make products that are used all over the world -- and even in outer space -- they provide rewarding careers and support their local communities,” WMC Vice President of Communications & Marketing Nick Novak said.

Individuals can vote once per day per device. Voting to choose the 16 finalists ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

