Missing Wautoma man found dead after crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing person from Wautoma was found dead after a crash Sunday, the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sunday morning, Waushara County Sheriff’s Office said it received information that there was a suspicious object in Meilke Lake in the Town of Dakota. Deputies arrived on scene and found the body of a missing person from Wautoma, Patrick Morehead.

Authorities retrieved his body and contacted the Waushara County Medical Examiners Office.

The sheriff’s office believes Morehead was driving on Cottonville Lane East of STH 22 prior to September 11 when the vehicle that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities, friends and neighbors had been searching for Morehead but were unsuccessful until this point. An autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death.

