Hurricane Nigel to become a major hurricane this week, forecasters say

Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.
Hurricane Nigel is in the Atlantic Ocean and currently is no threat to land.(Source: NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A rapidly intensifying storm in the Atlantic has developed into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday Nigel is a fast-spaced storm that is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane. It poses no immediate threat to land.

At 6 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Nigel was about 935 miles (1,510 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda. The hurricane center said there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The storm was not expected to make landfall.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of nearly 80 mph (130 kph) and was expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

A gradual weakening trend could start late Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Crash image (generic)
Waupaca County crash leaves one person dead
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man
A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Pulling for Honor event at Appleton Airport
Pulling for Honor event at Appleton Airport

Latest News

Generac recalled around 64,000 portable generators.
64,000 generators recalled due to fire and burn hazards
Snacks for sale at a convenience store
Snacks may be your healthy diet’s undoing
In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill...
A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn’t discrimination
Organizations partner for the Drive Health Project to reduce suicides in Hmong and Black...
Fox Valley organizations team up to reduce Hmong, Black suicides