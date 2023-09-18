Green Bay Police looking to identify prowler suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for more information relating to a prowling incident that occurred Sunday, September 10, around 4 a.m.

They say the incident happened in the area of Biemeret Street and Wiesner Street.

Police are asking residents in that area to look at their security cameras to see if they have any suspicious people or activity caught on camera. Authorities also want to remind residents to keep all vehicles locked, secure valuables, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

If you have any information about this incident or of the identity of the person involved, please contact Officer Gorin at (920) 448-3208 and reference case #23-250286.

If you would like to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the “P3″ app.

