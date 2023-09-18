Green Bay Police looking to identify prowler suspect

Green Bay Police looking for more information on prowling incident
Green Bay Police looking for more information on prowling incident(Green Bay Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for more information relating to a prowling incident that occurred Sunday, September 10, around 4 a.m.

They say the incident happened in the area of Biemeret Street and Wiesner Street.

Police are asking residents in that area to look at their security cameras to see if they have any suspicious people or activity caught on camera. Authorities also want to remind residents to keep all vehicles locked, secure valuables, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

If you have any information about this incident or of the identity of the person involved, please contact Officer Gorin at (920) 448-3208 and reference case #23-250286.

If you would like to remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward, please contact Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, 432stop.com, or through the “P3″ app.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Crash image (generic)
Waupaca County crash leaves one person dead
lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

DEBRIEF: New branch of the Brown County Library
DEBRIEF: New branch of the Brown County Library
DEBRIEF: Cat hoarding case in Fox Valley
DEBRIEF: Cat hoarding record case in Fox Valley
Packers, Brewers, Bucks team up to honor veterans with Honor Flight
Packers, Brewers, Bucks team up to honor veterans with Honor Flight
Packers, Brewers, Bucks team up to honor veterans with Honor Flight
Packers, Brewers, Bucks team up to honor veterans with Honor Flight