Fox Valley organizations team up to reduce suicides Hmong, Black suicides

The Drive Health Project is creating culturally-specific approaches to reduce Hmong and Black suicides
By Emily Roberts
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A collaboration in the Fox Cities is working to save lives during National Suicide Prevention Month.

The Fox Cities Mind Your Wellness survey reported Black, indigenous, and people of color communities are more than 3 times more likely to die by suicide than other groups.

United Way, the NEW Mental Health Connection, People of Progression, NEW Hmong Professionals, and Partnerships Community Health Care are teaming up to make that number much lower.

Their Drive Health Project is creating a culturally specific model to support unmet mental health needs in the Hmong and Black communities with the help of a $1 million multi-year grant.

Soon, a “warm-line” will open up for anyone to call in a crisis to get immediate help from someone with shared life experience.

“To be more effective, you really need someone on the other end who really understands who you are and go deeper, use their experience to help you go through that,” Long Vue, executive director of NEW Hmong Professionals, said.

Vue says once the warmline is up and running, his next goal is to create a permanent walk-in location for crisis support. The Drive Health Project is also working to provide cultural competency training to organizations across our area.

If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988. CLICK HERE for more suicide prevention resources and hotlines.

