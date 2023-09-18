On the Clock: Packers fall late to Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fourth quarter struggles on both sides of the ball led to Green Bay’s first loss of the season. The best panel in the business breaks down the Packers’ collapse in this week’s On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

The Packers defense and their inability to slow down Atlanta’s ground game

Growing pains for a young offense without four starters down the stretch

A.J. Dillon’s RB1 audition with Aaron Jones sitting out

David Bakhtiari missing a turf game in Atlanta

Grading Jaire Alexander’s performance against Atlanta

