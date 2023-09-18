Brown County’s East Branch library opens Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s newest library opens Monday. The new East Branch library at 2253 Main St. opens at 9 a.m., next door to the old library.

The building was the site of Titletown Fitness, which closed in 2020. The new site gives the library 16,300 square feet to work with compared to 6,000 square feet in the old branch.

It will have areas for all ages, high-speed Wi-Fi, a fireplace, a calming room, and meeting rooms. It will also have checkout stations, computers and a business center. Outside, the library is adding a drive-up window, a garden, and more parking for visitors.

Storytime will resume Tuesday, Sept. 19.

After years of discussing and searching for a new location for the east branch, a Brown County committee and the Brown County Library Board of Trustees agreed in July 2021 to buy the building next door for $975,000.

The new library is opening earlier than expected. At the groundbreaking ceremony in April, officials anticipated the new library would open in October.

