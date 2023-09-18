Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Crash image (generic)
Waupaca County crash leaves one person dead
lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Report: Wisconsin leads country in fall-related deaths for people 65+
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Report: Wisconsin leads country in fall-related deaths for people 65+
DEBRIEF: New branch of the Brown County Library
DEBRIEF: New branch of the Brown County Library
DEBRIEF: Cat hoarding case in Fox Valley
DEBRIEF: Cat hoarding record case in Fox Valley
The attack happened near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands...
2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say