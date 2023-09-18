3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to grow a forest

Borneo forests found strength in diversity
Twenty years ago, researchers started experimenting with ways to reforest logged land.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty years ago, researchers started experimenting with ways to reforest logged land. They planted hundreds of test plots in a variety of combinations of native trees and left some land to regrow on its own.

Now they believe they’ve found the best way to regrow a forest.

Brad Spakowitz condenses two decades of research into 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, discussing what was done, what was learned, and about the distant land where they did this experiment.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Crash image (generic)
Waupaca County crash leaves one person dead
lady justice (generic)
Ohio man arrested with Manitowoc County 12-year-old gets probation
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to grow a forest
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to grow a forest
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Report: Wisconsin leads country in fall-related deaths for people 65+
A recent report from the Centers for Disease Control puts Wisconsin at the top of a dubious list.
Report: Wisconsin leads country in fall-related deaths for people 65+
DEBRIEF: New branch of the Brown County Library
DEBRIEF: New branch of the Brown County Library