Waupaca County crash results in one person dead

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOWN OF LEBANON, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday, September 17, at approximately 6:39a.m. Waupaca County authorities received a call about a crash in the Town of Lebanon. When Waupaca counties deputies arrived at the scene at Stage road, half a mile east of Larry Road they found a single vehicle that struck a tree.

The preliminary investigation shows that the car was traveling westbound on Stage road then failed to make a turn which resulted in the vehicle hitting the tree.

Officials identify the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as a 39-year-old rural New London man. He was pronounced dead the scene.

The incident remains under investigation at this time and the identity of the driver is being held until family notification.

