SUMMER TRYING TO RETURN AS A WARMING TREND COMES THIS WEEK

After enduring two cold fronts in 24 hours, the next several days will be quiet as high pressure will move over the Midwest keeping things quiet. For Sunday, temperatures will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s for highs and mostly sunny skies. The Fox Cities Marathon kicks off Sunday morning and the weather will be ideal for the marathon with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Heading into the new week, the high pressure will continue to keep Wisconsin dry as well as start a warming trend. By midweek, temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s especially when a warm front comes through by Wednesday. As the warm front moves through late Tuesday night into Wednesday, there’s a small chance for isolated showers, but due to a lack of moisture the rain chance isn’t good.

The warm and sunny weather will continue through Friday with highs in the lower 80s. The next possible weathermaker won’t come until next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NNE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cooler, maybe an isolated sprinkle? HIGH: 68

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly especially in Northwoods. LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice, starting to warm up. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and seasonal. Late showers possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 79

