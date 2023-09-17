SEASONABLY COOL MONDAY... WARMER BY MID-WEEK

Clouds are increasing tonight, and a stray evening rain shower can’t totally be ruled out. Temperatures will be as cool as the upper 30s across some northern areas! We’ll be in the upper 40s to around 50° from the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. Areas of dense fog could develop NORTH given the cooler temperatures forecast there. After any fog lifts, we’ll be on our way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper half of the 60s... low 70s possible west of the Fox Valley.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Some scattered showers are possible across southern Wisconsin, but most north of the Fox Cities will stay dry. Highs will be slightly warmer compared to Monday, generally in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies continue Wednesday and a spotty shower is possible. Despite the isolated shower chance, temperatures will turn warmer with highs getting into the upper half of the 70s. We should be in the 80s to close out the work week with dry weather expected.

While it is early, next Sunday’s home opener for the Packers looks good with dry weather and highs in the middle 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: S 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Dense fog possible in the Northwoods. LOW: 47

MONDAY: Early fog, then mostly sunny. Highs slightly below average. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers SOUTH. HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with spotty rain showers. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Another warm afternoon. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Rain showers possible WEST. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Still seasonably warm with mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 76

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.