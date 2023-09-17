Pulling for Honor event at Appleton Airport

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - An intense competition took place today in the Fox Valley to raise money for the Old Glory Honor Flight. This event called “Pulling for Honor” involved a team trying to pull an empty 200,000-pound FedEx plane. It required hundreds of people on 32 teams.

For each team, it was a test of muscle...using a rope to pull the plane.

Ken Corry from Green Bay said, “We did great. We got it done in the first 70 seconds, it didn’t move, right. So, we regrouped, came back at it, we kicked butt, and we pulled it, so it took us 88 seconds, but we got it.”

Each team, of up to 20 people needed to raise at least $15,000 dollars for the Old Glory Honor Flight to participate.

Last year, the “Pulling for Honor” event raised $132,000 dollars which was enough to fully fund one flight of veterans to Washington D.C.

Jason Foster who participated in Pulling for Honor said, “A lot of vets say that after they come home from a trip, they’re able to sleep for the first time because they thought what they did many, many years ago, was for nothing, and that trip, that experience it shows them it was a lot more than that.”

Others showed up at the airport, just to watch the competition, and cheer on, friends and family members.

Jesse Funk said, “We see about 2,500 to 3,000 people show up here today. We have food trucks and events for the kids. It’s a great family activity, bounce house, a small airplane pull for the kids as well so yeah, it’s terrific event and wonderful to be a part of.”

Last year’s winner, the Green Bay Rugby team, weren’t able to defend their title, because of a scheduling conflict.

So this year the quest for bragging rights, was up for grabs. However, it was still the cause, that motivated, most participants.

“It’s hard. My calves are hurting. My hands are burning, my forearm, it’s tough, but it’s for a great organization, a great cause.” Ken Corry commented.

Today’s winner was the Dodge correctional team from Dodge County.

The goal was to raise $150,000 dollars at this event. The organization says the very next Honor Flight will take veterans from the global war on terrorism to New York to see the 9/11 memorials.

