Many people participated in the Community First Fox Cities Marathon, ThedaCare Half Marathon

Community First Fox Cities Marathon starting line (file image)
By WBAY news staff and Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - Runners from across the country were up bright and early this morning for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon and ThedaCare Half Marathon.

For everyone at the starting line, this is what they trained for a chance to succeed, and possibly win, the Community First Fox Cities Marathon. It all kicked off it’s more than 26-mile course near the U-W Oshkosh Fox Valley campus, in Menasha.

Breanne Terakedis the Winner from the Women’s Full Marathon said, “My parents live here in Appleton and so, they were all over the course cheering me on at the finish line. My cousin was at the finish line. It was such a wonderful way to come across. I’m an excellent pacer. It was just really a great course.”

Coming here from Billings, Montana-- Breanne Terakedis was the winner of the full marathon on the women’s side.

Organizers say the race, brings in people from all over and this year’s turn-out, was no exception.

Amanda Secor the Race organizer commented, “We’ve had a really strong turnout this year with an increase over previous years and we’re really excited about that and what that means for us is that we can give more people the opportunity to go after their goals and then at the end of the race we can put more money back into the community.”

Participants also included an Appleton firefighter, hoping to raise awareness for Vaspire 316 which is an organization that raises money for veteran families that are battling cancer.

To draw attention to the cause, he’s wearing a backpack which weighs 100 pounds.

Cory Asimus who is from the Appleton Fire Department mentioned, “It was just a good number. It seemed like a good challenge, it felt 50 pounds is a little too light, one hundred pounds just perfect.”

The full marathon, winded its way through seven Fox Valley communities before finishing at Riverside Park in Neenah.

On the men’s side a Neenah man, came out on top. We asked how he felt.

“Exhausted, glad to be done. The last two miles was a grind, and just kept telling myself, don’t stop and made it.” John Hollister the Winner of the Men’s Full Marathon said.

Money raised through the marathon goes back to the community. Over the past 30 years, more than 1-Million Dollars have been donated to non-profits.

