City of Fond du Lac Police investigate shots fired incident

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - City of Fond du Lac Police Officers responded to the area of East 2nd Street and South Park Avenue for multiple reports of possible gunshots coming from the area on Saturday September 16, at approximately 11:11p.m.

Officers searched the surrounding area and spoke with several people that heard the shots. At the scene officers located several handgun casings near the intersection.

A 20-year-old man from the Wausau area was found near the scene and arrested. He was brought to the Fond du Lac County Jail where he is being held on weapon-related charges.

There are no reported injuries or property damage due to the gunshots.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department and no further information is being released at this time.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department is encouraging anyone with any information at this time to contact them at: 920-906-5555.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.