Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man

UTICA, Wis. (AP) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating Wayne Siems, a 65-year-old man who lives in the Town of Utica. Mr. Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m., and his sudden disappearance has concerned his family and law enforcement.

Deputies say Mr. Siems left his home without informing his family and did not take any personal belongings with him. He was reportedly dressed in blue jeans and a flannel shirt, possibly featuring the color yellow. Mr. Siems did not drive any of his personal vehicles away from his home.

Investigators say Mr. Siems recently bought a handgun, which is currently unaccounted for. His family has also expressed worries about his health, as he requires medication, which is believed to be left behind.

Sheriff’s officials emphasize that these behaviors are highly unusual for Mr. Siems. While there is no specific information indicating that he poses a danger to anyone, he is believed to be armed, and his mental state is unknown.

At this time, Wayne Siems has been officially listed as a missing person, and local law enforcement agencies have been briefed on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. The primary objective is to ensure Mr. Siems’ safety and well-being.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have had contact with Wayne Siems or recognizes him from the provided photograph to come forward with information. The phone number for the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is (920) 236-7300, extension 0.

