WATCH: Operation Football - Week 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Rivers cruised to a pivotal win over Eastern Wisconsin Conference foe Kiel in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile, Luxemburg-Casco earned a big victory over Little Chute in North Eastern action. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football.

Part one of Operation Football will play above, and part two plays below.

Check out scores from around the state:

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8

Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14

Alma-Pepin 71, Independence 14

Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0

Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 0

Arrowhead 38, Waukesha North 0

Ashwaubenon 34, Green Bay Preble 13

Auburndale 12, Pittsville 6

Badger 43, Wilmot 10

Bay Port 63, Manitowoc 20

Beaver Dam 20, Milton 12

Berlin 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Black Hawk 34, Southwestern 20

Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Brodhead 54, River Valley 19

Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8

Cambridge 48, Dodgeland 20

Cameron 32, Northwestern 14

Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23

Clayton 59, Shell Lake 14

Columbus 53, Turner 0

Cuba City 28, Belleville 0

Cudahy 7, Shorewood 0

De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 7

De Soto 50, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14

Edgar 27, Colby 0

Edgerton 49, Whitewater 6

Evansville 41, Kingdom Prep 12

Florence 46, Laona-Wabeno 6

Fond du Lac 34, Kaukauna 24

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 7

Franklin 56, Kenosha Tremper 0

Gibraltar 53, Wausaukee 22

Grantsburg 17, Ishpeming, Mich. 14

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 39, Sevastopol 6

Greenfield 29, Grafton 28

Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24

Highland 29, Ithaca 0

Hillsboro 28, Boscobel 7

Horicon 40, Clinton 35

Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 16

Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14

Hudson 46, Menomonie 22

Iola-Scandinavia 48, Assumption 15

Kenosha Bradford 33, Racine Horlick 26

Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha South 0

Kewaunee 42, Bonduel 7

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14

La Crosse Central 44, Baraboo 15

Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10

Lena 57, Suring 0

Lodi 24, Edgewood 0

Lomira 35, Omro 32

Lourdes Academy 45, Pardeeville 32

Luck 52, Frederic 0

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Little Chute 14

Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0

Marshall 59, Waterloo 38

Martin Luther 48, St Thomas More 20

Mauston 39, Wisconsin Dells 37

McFarland 35, Delavan-Darien 19

Medford Area 59, Ashland 6

Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8

Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0

Milwaukee South 44, Milwaukee Madison 28

Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6

Muskego 31, Mukwonago 21

Neenah 42, Oshkosh West 20

Neillsville 24, Mondovi 16

New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 7

New Lisbon 28, Royall 22

Oak Creek 31, Kenosha Indian Trail 0

Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 8

Oconto 32, Mishicot 20

Onalaska 36, La Crosse Logan 35

Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0

Pewaukee 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 14

Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0

Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7

Port Washington 42, Ripon 0

Potosi 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6

Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6

Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Brown Deer 7

Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14

Regis 16, Fall Creek 14

Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28

Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13

Slinger 42, West Bend West 7

Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28

Southern Door 54, Marinette 14

Sparta 21, Reedsburg Area 13

St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0

Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 16

Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 2

Sun Prairie 40, Sun Prairie West 7

Three Lakes def. Goodman-Pembine, forfeit

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20

Waterford 37, Union Grove 0

Watertown Luther Prep 41, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Waunakee 69, Watertown 7

Wausau East 44, Appleton West 0

Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0

West Allis Hale 42, West Allis Central 0

West De Pere 21, Pulaski 13

Westby 47, Arcadia 6

Westosha Central 42, Beloit Memorial 21

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Campbellsport 14

Winneconne 39, New London 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22

Wrightstown 15, Freedom 14

Xavier 41, Seymour 8

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.