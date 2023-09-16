WATCH: Operation Football - Week 5
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Rivers cruised to a pivotal win over Eastern Wisconsin Conference foe Kiel in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile, Luxemburg-Casco earned a big victory over Little Chute in North Eastern action. Dave Schroeder breaks down all of the highlights in this week’s Operation Football.
Part one of Operation Football will play above, and part two plays below.
Check out scores from around the state:
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 48, Williams Bay 8
Adams-Friendship 40, Poynette 14
Alma-Pepin 71, Independence 14
Antigo 24, Rhinelander 0
Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 0
Arrowhead 38, Waukesha North 0
Ashwaubenon 34, Green Bay Preble 13
Auburndale 12, Pittsville 6
Badger 43, Wilmot 10
Bay Port 63, Manitowoc 20
Beaver Dam 20, Milton 12
Berlin 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Black Hawk 34, Southwestern 20
Bloomer 56, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7
Brodhead 54, River Valley 19
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 8
Cambridge 48, Dodgeland 20
Cameron 32, Northwestern 14
Cedar Grove-Belgium 27, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Chippewa Falls 36, Eau Claire North 23
Clayton 59, Shell Lake 14
Columbus 53, Turner 0
Cuba City 28, Belleville 0
Cudahy 7, Shorewood 0
De Pere 35, Green Bay Southwest 7
De Soto 50, Wonewoc-Center/Weston 14
Edgar 27, Colby 0
Edgerton 49, Whitewater 6
Evansville 41, Kingdom Prep 12
Florence 46, Laona-Wabeno 6
Fond du Lac 34, Kaukauna 24
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 7
Franklin 56, Kenosha Tremper 0
Gibraltar 53, Wausaukee 22
Grantsburg 17, Ishpeming, Mich. 14
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 39, Sevastopol 6
Greenfield 29, Grafton 28
Hamilton 48, Brookfield Central 24
Highland 29, Ithaca 0
Hillsboro 28, Boscobel 7
Horicon 40, Clinton 35
Hortonville 27, Wisconsin Rapids 16
Howards Grove 42, Hilbert 14
Hudson 46, Menomonie 22
Iola-Scandinavia 48, Assumption 15
Kenosha Bradford 33, Racine Horlick 26
Kettle Moraine 28, Waukesha South 0
Kewaunee 42, Bonduel 7
Kimberly 42, Appleton East 14
La Crosse Central 44, Baraboo 15
Lancaster 43, Richland Center 10
Lena 57, Suring 0
Lodi 24, Edgewood 0
Lomira 35, Omro 32
Lourdes Academy 45, Pardeeville 32
Luck 52, Frederic 0
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Little Chute 14
Marquette University 35, Menomonee Falls 0
Marshall 59, Waterloo 38
Martin Luther 48, St Thomas More 20
Mauston 39, Wisconsin Dells 37
McFarland 35, Delavan-Darien 19
Medford Area 59, Ashland 6
Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8
Menasha 49, Green Bay East 0
Milwaukee South 44, Milwaukee Madison 28
Mineral Point 35, Fennimore 6
Muskego 31, Mukwonago 21
Neenah 42, Oshkosh West 20
Neillsville 24, Mondovi 16
New Berlin West 35, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
New Lisbon 28, Royall 22
Oak Creek 31, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Oakfield 43, Valley Christian 8
Oconto 32, Mishicot 20
Onalaska 36, La Crosse Logan 35
Oostburg 39, Random Lake 0
Pewaukee 57, Milwaukee Lutheran 14
Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0
Plymouth 35, Kewaskum 7
Port Washington 42, Ripon 0
Potosi 52, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 6
Prairie Farm 56, Cornell 6
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Brown Deer 7
Reedsville 26, Ozaukee 14
Regis 16, Fall Creek 14
Rice Lake 34, Baldwin-Woodville 28
Saint Croix Central 42, Prescott 13
Slinger 42, West Bend West 7
Somerset 30, Ellsworth 28
Southern Door 54, Marinette 14
Sparta 21, Reedsburg Area 13
St. Croix Falls 39, Spooner 0
Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 16
Sturgeon Bay 36, Peshtigo 2
Sun Prairie 40, Sun Prairie West 7
Three Lakes def. Goodman-Pembine, forfeit
Two Rivers 41, Kiel 20
Waterford 37, Union Grove 0
Watertown Luther Prep 41, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Waunakee 69, Watertown 7
Wausau East 44, Appleton West 0
Wausau West 35, Marshfield 0
West Allis Hale 42, West Allis Central 0
West De Pere 21, Pulaski 13
Westby 47, Arcadia 6
Westosha Central 42, Beloit Memorial 21
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 35, Campbellsport 14
Winneconne 39, New London 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 27, Amherst 22
Wrightstown 15, Freedom 14
Xavier 41, Seymour 8
