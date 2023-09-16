Red Cross reports nationwide blood shortage

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The blood supply in our area is dangerously low right now.

Just over the summer, the Community Blood Center reports transfusions jumped 14 percent, and while donations are good, unfortunately, they aren’t enough to keep up with the demand.

The issue of the increased need for blood is not just in our area, it’s impacting hospitals and people nationwide. The Red Cross says Hurricane Idalia in the southeast cancelled more than a dozen blood drives, creating a shortfall of around 30,000 donations last month.

“They’re pretty bare. Every day we are challenged to meet the blood needs of the community. We have successfully been able to do that, but it’s been very challenging,” said Kristine Belanger, Chief Operating Officer, Community Blood Center. You can schedule a donation by heading to communityblood.org.

