High schools held moments of silence at football games to remember fallen students

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - High school communities came together Friday night at their football games to honor and to remember two students who lost their lives earlier this week in separate vehicle crashes.

Moments of silence were held at New Holstein High School and at Reedsville High School.

A moment of silence at the New Holstein football game was to remember 16-year-old Courtney Krebsbach. She died in a crash Thursday morning, while driving to New Holstein High School.

Homemade ribbons were made and given out to fans prior to tonight’s game. Donations from the ribbons will go to Courtney’s family. New Holstein School District Administrator Dan Nett says the news has hit the school hard.

Reedville High School also held a moment to remember 17-year-old Keegan Grimm.

Grimm died in a two-vehicle car crash Sunday morning in Manitowoc County. Fellow students asked to wear black and orange to the football game Friday night. This week the school is raising funds for a scholarship in her name, holding a 50-50 raffle tonight, and a free-will offering, with proceeds going to the fund.

The district superintendent called Keegan an amazing student. Counselors were available to students in the school this week.

