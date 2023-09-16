HEAVY DOWNPOURS & GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE FROM AFTERNOON T-STORMS TODAY

Similar to Friday, Saturday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase by the afternoon with isolated chances of showers and thunderstorms around or after 3 PM. Another cold front will move through Wisconsin causing the chance for showers and storms. Current models indicate most of the rainfall will fall around the Fox Valley, but the Northwoods could see a stray storm. Some of these storms could become strong with heavy downpours, small hail, and gusty winds exceeding 40 mph, but the Storm Prediction Center does NOT have northeast Wisconsin under a severe threat. Highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By Sunday, the cold front will move eastward and high pressure will begin to move in bringing back the sunshine. Highs will be even cooler on Sunday in the mid to upper 60s. Not only that, high pressure will bring warmer temperatures by next Wednesday and Thursday with highs expected to reach back into the 80s. Some humidity could also be possible, but nothing severe.

Once we are done with the system from Saturday, our next solid chance of storms won’t come until late next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: NNE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NNE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny start then clouds increase with isolated t-storms. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Isolated showers & storms, partly cloudy. LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler, breezy. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and closer to normal. HIGH: 73 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, possible chance of showers. HIGH: 76

