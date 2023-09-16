Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich proclaims Hispanic Heritage Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mayor Eric Genrich declared Hispanic Heritage Month in the city of Green Bay on Friday.

Now there will be a Hispanic Advisory Council consisting of 20 members meeting 4 times per year to discuss many topics ranging from business engaging to policing.

Also, there will be a bilingual business walk this year will focus on the Hispanic businesses along university avenue. Genrich said that he wants to “recognize Hispanic culture and heritage as an important part of our community.”

Another official at the event recognized the importance of having this month.

“We have some really cool cultural businesses. You have Asian markets, you have Mexican markets, you have different markets where you can get different foods and experience different cultures and that’s so vital to having a very healthy, thriving community,” said Kelly Armstrong, Vice President of Economic Development, Greater Green Bay Chamber Of Commerce.

Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated September 15th through October 15th in the city of Green Bay.

