COOLER WEATHER ABOUT TO RETURN

Any thunderstorms, mainly SOUTH of Highway 10, will gradually fade away this evening. However, some spotty showers may survive into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, skies will be mainly cloudy tonight. Most of our low temperatures will be in the 50s, but with more breaks in the clouds across northern Wisconsin, lows in the 40s are more likely there.

Sunday may start off wet SOUTH of Highway 10, but otherwise, skies will be partly sunny. A brisk north-northeast breeze will bring us a cooler second half of the weekend. Highs will vary from the lower 60s near the Upper Michigan border, to the lower 70s across central Wisconsin.

As that northeast breeze settles down tomorrow night, areas of dense fog may form across northern Wisconsin. It may become a travel issue for the Monday morning drive...

A few showers are also possible on Tuesday, mainly SOUTH of Green Bay. They mark the beginning of a warming trend later in the upcoming week. Inland high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday should be near 80 degrees. Look for above normal temperatures to last all the way into the first official day of autumn, which is next Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W/N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Thunder ends SOUTH, but spotty showers linger. Mostly cloudy, LOW: 53, 40s north

SUNDAY: Early rain SOUTH. Partly sunny. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Early fog NORTH... Could be dense. Partly cloudy and cool. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A few showers SOUTH. HIGH: 71 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Turning mostly sunny. A warmer afternoon. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm again. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm... First official day of autumn! HIGH: 78

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.