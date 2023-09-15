WARMER FRIDAY... SPOTTY AFTERNOON RAIN POSSIBLE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Skies will clear out tonight, although the clouds will likely be fairly stubborn north and northeast of Green Bay.
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A light south wind will keep temperatures milder overnight with most of us staying in the 50s. Outside of some high cloud cover it will be mostly sunny through the first half of the day. Temperatures will rise quickly with highs getting into the mid 70s. A south wind could gust to 20 mph.

A cold front heading into the region will lead to spotty rain showers beginning Friday afternoon/evening. Widespread rain is not expected, but a few football games could be affected by those showers. A round of scattered thunderstorms are also expected Saturday afternoon... but again, should be hit-and-miss in nature. While those storms may have brief downpours and lightning, our risk of severe weather is LOW.

We should be dry Sunday morning for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon, with mild temperatures rising out of the 50s and into the 60s. An isolated shower is possible by the afternoon. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70 degrees. Temperatures will turn warmer next week with highs closer to 80° by Wednesday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: W 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Mild and dry. LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warmer and breezy. A few late showers. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Early fog. Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Isolated afternoon showers. HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Seasonable and partly cloudy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 79

