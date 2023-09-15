Sturgeon Bay eliminating invasive Asian Jumping Worms from compost site

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Sturgeon Bay says it’s eliminated an invasive worm from a pile of wood chips at the city’s compost site.

The Asian Jumping Worm was discovered in mulch piles at the compost site this summer (watch our report, above). There were concerns the invasive species would spread when people collected mulch for their yards and gardens.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says jumping worms transform moist soil into dry pellets with a texture like coffee grounds, and some plants struggle to survive.

The city says it heated a pile of wood chips, and now there’s no evidence of the invasive worms. The city says the first pile of wood chips is available at the snow dump site at Shiloh and Division roads.

The worms and their cocoons are sensitive to high temperatures of 104°F or above for more than three days, which can be achieved by covering topsoil with clear plastic.

Anyone who finds Asian Jumping Worms in their yard should seal them in a plastic bag and throw them in the trash. They can try the heat treatment on their soil or use a biological insecticide called BotaniGard.

