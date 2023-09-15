Proposed grant could make Driver’s Ed. more affordable in Wisconsin

Wisconsin lawmakers want to improve driving safety with a proposal to make driver’s education more affordable and accessible for future drivers.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin lawmakers want to improve driving safety with a proposal to make driver’s education more affordable and accessible for future drivers.

A new bill to create a grant program for future drivers is up for debate at the Assembly.

The proposal puts $6 million into the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s pocket to make the class free for students who qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Before students can get their license when they turn 16, they have to pay $400 to $600 for in-class and/or behind the wheel lessons.

The money is a barrier for some students like 15-year-old Annie Dong of Madison.

”I don’t have that kind of money,” Dong said.

She is one of the few students who applied and qualified for a free driver’s education course through Madison School and Community Recreation.

”It’s going great,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve never hit a curb yet.”

She said her parents didn’t want to pay the fees and didn’t love driving with her so she was motivated to apply for the course.

”My dad would scold me when he would try to teach me,” she said. “He would be like, ‘Okay well if you don’t want to learn you could pay someone to do it.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to prove you wrong.’……. And I got in the program and I proved him wrong.”

According to MSCR’s Director of Driver Education Christine Bergan, some students who cannot afford the class wait until they’re 18-years-old, skip driver’s ed., and take the test before hitting the road.

Wisconsin Assembly Representative Bob Donovan is co-sponsoring the bill proposal along with Democratic lawmakers.

”A lot of people will say that they’re concerned really across the state of Wisconsin, with the level of driving, they see a lot of individuals driving inappropriately,” (R) Rep. Donovan said. ”There are a lot of shortcuts occurring and lack of respect for other drivers on the road, so it’s our hope that this will help make a difference.”

He said it’s the first step to making Wisconsin roads safer.

Dong’s Driver Education Instructor Andrew Graham said making the course more affordable for more students could be helpful.

”We’re all on the roadway,” he said. “I think there are a lot of students that maybe don’t have the opportunity to have that knowledge base to be drivers, and this maybe allows them to have that chance and the opportunity.”

Bergan said the cost of running the program also increased with insurance and gas prices since state funding was pulled in 2003, so any more funding could help.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A construction worker, Cody Nelson, reportedly died this week in an accident, leaving behind...
Worker dies after construction site accident; leaves behind wife, 2 kids, reports say
Houses in neighborhood
Boomers are hoarding all the houses
Grand Chute Fire Rescue
Pedestrian hit and killed by semi on I-41 in Grand Chute
High schools held moments of silence at football games to remember fallen students
High schools held moments of silence at football games to remember fallen students
Siems was last seen at his residence on Friday, September 15th at approximately 9 a.m.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing 65-year-old man

Latest News

Crash in Waupaca County
Waupaca County crash results in one person dead
Police have arrested two people in connection to the death of a toddler from a suspected opioid...
NYC day care owner, neighbor arrested after 1-year-old dies and 3 others are sickened by opioids
Super Duty pickup trucks at a Ford dealership in Dacono, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Americans still love buying trucks, even as gas prices rise
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old who was killed while leaving a...
High school student shot to death leaving football game
In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023,...
North Korean leader Kim on his way home after concluding a trip to Russia’s Far East