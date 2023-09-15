People impacted by downtown Pulaski fire search for new place to live, missing pets

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - People say they are leaning on one another one day after a fire destroyed two businesses and several apartments.

As we first alerted you, the fire chief says they believe a tree that fell on a power line caused the fire. Families and business owners look at what’s left after a fire ripped through a stretch of the community’s downtown.

The businesses that were inside that building that burnt they are part of our community, and we hope that they can recover,” said Rosemary Gajewski.

Rosemary’s son Jake Gajewski operates a business in Pulaski. It’s been part of their family for 80 years. He’s thankful, they only have water damage.

“I can’t thank the fire dept enough for what they’ve done in trying to save this building,” said Jake Gajewski. “Hopefully we can move forward with some of the repairs and get the building back in shape again.”

Others were not as lucky. Lacount auctions LLC and A Kut Above Hair Salon were destroyed.

It took 20 departments to fight the fire. The fire chief says it was caused by a tree limb falling on a power line. Crews were cutting down the tree when it fell on wires sparking the fire.

The fire also left several families without a place to live. Riley Huber says his mother and sister lived in this house.

“They noticed the fire started knocking on the doors my sister and mom were confused thought it might’ve been another door until it got louder and louder more commotion,” said Riley.

His mom and sister got their dogs out, but now they are desperately searching for the family’s four cats.

“Windows are broken they like basement - basement is flooded maybe they got wet and found a way to stay Alive,” he said

He says finding them would bring them such joy.

“It would be a relief a little happiness for my mom and my sister.”

Families here are thankful no people or firefighters were hurt, but they’ll never forget the sight of the fire.

“It just it’ll be an experience you’ll never forget it will be engraved in the back of your mind forever,” said Jake.

The Gajewskis say moments like this reveal the true meaning of community.

