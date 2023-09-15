Pedestrian hit and killed by semi on I-41 in Grand Chute

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A pedestrian on Interstate 41 was hit by a semi Friday morning in Grand Chute.

Rescuers were called to the interstate at W. Capitol Dr. just after 8 a.m. They weren’t able to revive the pedestrian.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim or why they might have been on the interstate.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.

