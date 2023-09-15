Pedestrian hit and killed by semi on I-41 in Grand Chute

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A pedestrian on Interstate 41 was hit by a semi Friday morning in Grand Chute.

Rescuers were called to the interstate at W. Capitol Dr. just after 8 a.m. They weren’t able to revive the pedestrian.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim or why they might have been on the interstate.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation.

