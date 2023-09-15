Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident
New Holstein student killed in crash, 2 hurt
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
Roads blocked due to fire in Pulaski
Downtown Pulaski fire caused by tree falling on power line
They aren’t releasing the person’s name or any additional details.
Deputies locate driver in hit-and-run crash that injured Green Bay woman
Two brands of eye drops have been recalled nationally.
FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops

Latest News

Although it is currently illegal, MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly, combined with talk...
MDMA edges closer to approval for PTSD
FILE - Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26,...
US military orders new interviews on the deadly 2021 Afghan airport attack as criticism persists
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest...
Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance
Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in...
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers in a battle for a bigger share of industry profits
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared