Medical staff seeing upward trends of motorcycle crashes during ‘Fall Ride’ weekend

The ride in 2019 saw 30 trauma patients, 11 with severe injuries
By Samuel Dehring
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual ‘Fall Ride’ is rolling through Tomahawk this weekend. Not only does that mean lots of motorcycles, but unfortunately, also crashes and ones that often lead to injuries.

In preparation, medical staff are issuing safety precautions. In September 2019, the Fall Ride saw around 30 trauma patients in the three days of the ride. Out of those 30, 11 were severe.

More severe trauma patients were seen that weekend alone than what the area hospitals saw that entire month of September. As the numbers continue to cause levels of concern, hospitals are coming prepared for the big weekend.

“All of our ED staff are trauma trained. Our nurses go through a two-day course for a trauma certification. We do lots of education, lots of training to prep for this kind of stuff, and we’re staffed and ready for the weekend,” said Aspirus Emergency Department Manager Stephanie Dulak, RN.

Injuries range from minor scrapes and bruises to severe head injuries. Medical experts are encouraging riders to wear their helmets and avoid riding at night.

As for other drivers, be aware of motorcycles on the road to make sure everyone gets home safe this weekend.

