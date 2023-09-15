LOW RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Skies will clear out tonight, although the clouds will likely be fairly stubborn north and northeast of Green Bay.
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A broken line of showers will continue to diminish this evening. While a stray shower is possible, most areas will stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night, keeping temperatures mild for mid-September. Lows will be above average around the Fox Valley and Lakeside with temperatures staying in the upper half of the 50s. Lower 50s expected across the Northwoods. Saturday will get off to a mostly cloudy start and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. An isolated storm is possible Saturday afternoon, but most will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower half of the 70s.

We’ll finish the weekend slightly cooler with Sunday’s afternoon temperatures staying in the 60s. While a stray PM shower is possible, we should be dry in the morning when the Fox Cities Marathon is being run. Temperatures will be rising through the upper 50s into the lower 60s during the race. The slight cool-down continues as we begin the new work week with highs in the upper 60s again on Monday. Temperatures and the humidity will gradually rise early next week. By Wednesday, it will feel slightly humid and highs should get up to around 80 degrees. Our weather may turn unsettled towards the end of next week, but there won’t be much of a rain chance until then.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE/W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: N 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers early. Mild temps. LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower? HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Early sunshine, more clouds late. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident
New Holstein student killed in crash, 2 hurt
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
Roads blocked due to fire in Pulaski
Downtown Pulaski fire caused by tree falling on power line
They aren’t releasing the person’s name or any additional details.
Deputies locate driver in hit-and-run crash that injured Green Bay woman
Two brands of eye drops have been recalled nationally.
FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops

Latest News

First Alert Weather
COLD FRONT BRINGS BREEZY WINDS & THREAT OF SPOTTY SHOWERS FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL
Rain chances this afternoon into Saturday. Everyone dries out Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Isolated rain chances but keep that umbrella handy
Not everyone will see rain this afternoon or this evening, but it could impact some high school...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Increasing clouds bring spotty showers
First Alert Weather
WARMER FRIDAY... SPOTTY AFTERNOON RAIN POSSIBLE