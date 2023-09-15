LOW RAIN CHANCES THIS WEEKEND

A broken line of showers will continue to diminish this evening. While a stray shower is possible, most areas will stay dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night, keeping temperatures mild for mid-September. Lows will be above average around the Fox Valley and Lakeside with temperatures staying in the upper half of the 50s. Lower 50s expected across the Northwoods. Saturday will get off to a mostly cloudy start and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the day. An isolated storm is possible Saturday afternoon, but most will remain dry. Highs will be in the lower half of the 70s.

We’ll finish the weekend slightly cooler with Sunday’s afternoon temperatures staying in the 60s. While a stray PM shower is possible, we should be dry in the morning when the Fox Cities Marathon is being run. Temperatures will be rising through the upper 50s into the lower 60s during the race. The slight cool-down continues as we begin the new work week with highs in the upper 60s again on Monday. Temperatures and the humidity will gradually rise early next week. By Wednesday, it will feel slightly humid and highs should get up to around 80 degrees. Our weather may turn unsettled towards the end of next week, but there won’t be much of a rain chance until then.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE/W 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: N 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers early. Mild temps. LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible. HIGH: 73 LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. A stray shower? HIGH: 67 LOW: 48

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warmer. HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and slightly humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

THURSDAY: Early sunshine, more clouds late. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible. HIGH: 78

