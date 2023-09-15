Kansas to no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect gender identities

FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kansas will no longer change transgender people's birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities.(AP Photo/John Hanna, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will no longer change transgender people’s birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, the state health department said Friday, citing a new law that prevents the state from legally recognizing those identities.

The decision from the state Department of Health and Environment makes Kansas one of a handful of states that won’t change transgender people’s birth certificates. It already was among the few states that don’t change the gender marker on transgender people’s driver’s licenses.

Those decisions reverse policies that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration set when she took office in 2019. They came in response to court filings by conservative Republican state Attorney General Kris Kobach to enforce the new state law. Enacted by the GOP-controlled Legislature over Kelly’s veto, it took effect July 1 and defines male and female based only on the sex assigned to a person at birth.

“As I’ve said before, the state should not discriminate or encroach into Kansans’ personal lives – it’s wrong, it’s bad for business,” Kelly said in a statement. “However, I am committed to following the law.”

The new Kansas law was based on a proposal from several national anti-trans groups and was part of a wave of measures rolling back transgender rights in Republican-controlled statehouses across the U.S. Montana, Oklahoma and Tennessee also don’t allow transgender residents to change their birth certificates, and Montana and Tennessee don’t allow driver’s licenses changes.

From 2019 through June 2023, more than 900 Kansas residents changed the gender markers on their birth certificates and nearly 400 changed their driver’s licenses. Both documents list a person’s “sex.”

Kobach issued a legal opinion in late June saying that not only does the new law prevent such changes, it requires the state to reverse previous changes to its records. The Department of Health and Environment said that transgender people who have changed their birth certificates can keep those documents, but new copies will revert to listing the sex assigned at birth.

Kobach said he is pleased that Kelly’s administration is complying with the new law, adding in a statement, “The intent of Kansas legislators was clear.”

In fact, supporters of the bill touted it as a proposed bathroom law to keep transgender women and girls from using women’s and girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms in schools and other public spaces. The law does not contain any specific mechanism for enforcing that policy.

But LGBTQ-rights advocates always saw the measure as designed to legally erase transgender people’s identities and urged them to change their driver’s licenses and birth certificates before it took effect.

___

For more AP coverage of Kansas politics: https://apnews.com/hub/kansas-state-government

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident
New Holstein student killed in crash, 2 hurt
Police tow car from Kaukauna neighborhood after large police presence
Kaukauna police officer shoots man in car while investigating runaway
Roads blocked due to fire in Pulaski
Downtown Pulaski fire caused by tree falling on power line
They aren’t releasing the person’s name or any additional details.
Deputies locate driver in hit-and-run crash that injured Green Bay woman
Two brands of eye drops have been recalled nationally.
FDA warns pharmacies, makers about eye drops

Latest News

Grand Chute Fire Rescue
Pedestrian hit and killed by semi on I-41 in Grand Chute
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Video appears to show Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at ‘Beetlejuice’ show before she was ejected
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Oregon launches legal psilocybin access amid high demand and hopes for improved mental health care
Bitcoin
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: TikTok cryptocurrency scam
DEBRIEF: TikTok cryptocurrency scam